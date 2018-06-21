POWER RESTORED After Thousands Woke Up Without Power in Lake Worth, Again
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

Power has been restored to thousands of people who woke up without lights and air conditioning Thursday after another power outage in the city of Lake Worth.
According to the Lake Worth Utilities power tracker map, 27,000 customers were without power at the time of the failure.

The power outage was apparently caused by some sort of equipment failure at the Hypoluxo switching station, according to the City of Lake Worth.

Full restoration was completed shortly before 7:00 a.m.

