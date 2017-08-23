Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

Its that question we always seem to ask when a Powerball jackpot rises to a ridiculous level… What would you do with it?

The current Powerball jackpot has climbed to $700 million. The prize for Wednesday’s drawing has grown so massive because it’s been more than two months since a jackpot winner, on June 10.
The prize remains far less than the record $1.6 billion prize won by three people in January 2016.

What is the very first thing you would buy? Who is the first person you would call to share the news?

