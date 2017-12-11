Pre-schoolers believe they’re twins, soul sisters

Miami preschoolers Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland say they are closer than best friends, closer than sisters.

In fact, Jia and Zuri truly believe they’re twins, not because they share the same skin color (they don’t) but because they share the same soul.

When a party-goer pointed out that they couldn’t be twins because they didn’t have the same skin color, Jia broke down in tears.

Next, she told the older kid, ” You don’t know what you’re talking about, we have the same souls!”

What do you think will lessen the divide in this country?