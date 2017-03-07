Pregnant Mom Spoofs April The Giraffe!

Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe is still waiting to give birth, as WE ALL WATCH AND WAIT! So a pregnant woman in South Carolina has taken that wacth to a new level! Erin Dietrich put on a giraffe mask and started livestreaming on Facebook from a camera mounted at about the same angle as April the pregnant giraffe’s livecam. Erin ended up filming 7-minutes of herself, baring her pregnant belly, pacing around her bedroom … and then rocking in a rocking chair … and then stretching … and then dancing, all while failing to give birth….just like April The Giraffe! It’s hysterical!