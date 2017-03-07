Pregnant Mom Spoofs April The Giraffe!

By Jennifer Ross
|
Mar 7, 9:01 AM

Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe is still waiting to give birth, as WE ALL WATCH AND WAIT!  So a pregnant woman in South Carolina has taken that wacth to a new level!  Erin Dietrich put on a giraffe mask and started livestreaming on Facebook from a camera mounted at about the same angle as April the pregnant giraffe’s livecam. Erin ended up filming  7-minutes of herself,  baring her pregnant belly, pacing around her bedroom … and then rocking in a rocking chair … and then stretching … and then dancing, all while failing to give birth….just like April The Giraffe!  It’s hysterical!

Related Content

A Special Bond Between This Boy And An Abadoned Co...
Katy Perry Is Morphing Into Paula Deen!
Great Grandfather Mick Jagger Is Going To Be A Fat...
Meet The World’s Ugliest Dog!
The Avocados From Mexico Super Bowl Commercial Is ...
The Latest On Matthew..Not Much Change From The 5 ...
Comments