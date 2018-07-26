Preporation for Algae blooms are underway for local marinas

On Friday, discharges from Lake Okeechobee are set to start again.

Many locals who live on the water, are concerned about the recent build up in the canals and marinas the last couple of weeks and are afraid it will only get worse.

Martin Health Systems confirmed they have seen more patients with symptoms related to algae within the month which include red rashes, eye irritation, headaches and sore throat.

Employees at Central Marine in Stuart have already felt the effects of the algae blooms with many having to go home with headaches including manager Mary Radabaugh.

Radabaugh has equipped all of her employees with full respirator masks that include an interchangeable filter and covers your eyes.

She also makes sure her employees are washing their hands and face to avoid and infections.

Florida Department of Health for Martin County are advising people should avoid the water at all costs.

