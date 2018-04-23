President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized

93-year-old former 41st President George H.W. Bush is hospitalized with an infection. He was hospitalized the day after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush was laid to rest Saturday.

The two were married for 73 years when she died. The elder Bush has been diagnosed with sepsis and is in the ICU receiving antibiotics in critical condition.

Doctors at Houston Methodist say the infection has spread to his blood which is very dangerous.

Bush is wheelchair-bound and suffers from Parkinson’s disease. His blood pressure also reportedly kept dropping yesterday. Doctors say that he has stabilized and is responding to treatment.

Bush was heartbroken by the loss of his wife and now he is fighting for his own life.

