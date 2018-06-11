President Trump and NOKO Dictator To Meet One-on-One Tuesday

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will start off their summit by meeting one-on-one.

Trump says he will know in one minute if the NOKO dictator is serious about peace.

A Trump administration official told reporters in Singapore today that the two leaders will meet alone before a larger meeting that includes officials from both sides.

There’s no word on how long the private encounter will last.

Trump is insisting on full denuclearization and has said the U.S. will help the North get on its feet economically.

The president is also expected to take some questions from reporters.

The summit is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday local time, which is 9 o’clock tonight Eastern time.

