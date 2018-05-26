President Trump announces the release of U.S. ‘hostage’ held in Venezuela
By 850 WFTL
|
May 26, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Saturday morning, President Trump announced via Twitter that Utah resident Josh Hall who has been held in Venezuela on weapons charges for nearly two years has been released and will be landing in Washington D.C. this evening.

Furthermore, Trump also said in the tweet that Holt joined by his family will be at the White House at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Holt traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry his wife Thamy, whom he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could teach him the language.

He was accused of being a spy and arrested on weapons charges.

Holt’s mother and father along with many others desperately campaigned for Holt’s release.

FILE – In this July 13, 2016 file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home, in Riverton, Utah. U.S. government officials and Holt, the mother of a Utah man jailed in Venezuela are worried about his deteriorating health. Josh Holt has been jailed since June 30 on suspicion of weapons charges. He traveled to Venezuela to marry a fellow Mormon he met online. His mother says he’s innocent. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

On May 16. Josh Holt made a series of posts to Facebook begging for help from the United States.

According to reports, 10-months-ago a Venezuelan court ruled that Holt was to be tried on the weapons charges.

However, Holt and his wife have been freed and are expected to be in Washington D.C. Saturday, evening.

No other details surrounding Holt’s release are available at this time.

