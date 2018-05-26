Saturday morning, President Trump announced via Twitter that Utah resident Josh Hall who has been held in Venezuela on weapons charges for nearly two years has been released and will be landing in Washington D.C. this evening.

Furthermore, Trump also said in the tweet that Holt joined by his family will be at the White House at 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House. The great people of Utah are Celebrating! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Holt traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry his wife Thamy, whom he met online while looking for Spanish-speaking Mormons who could teach him the language.

He was accused of being a spy and arrested on weapons charges.

Holt’s mother and father along with many others desperately campaigned for Holt’s release.

On May 16. Josh Holt made a series of posts to Facebook begging for help from the United States.

According to reports, 10-months-ago a Venezuelan court ruled that Holt was to be tried on the weapons charges.

However, Holt and his wife have been freed and are expected to be in Washington D.C. Saturday, evening.

No other details surrounding Holt’s release are available at this time.

The post President Trump announces the release of U.S. ‘hostage’ held in Venezuela appeared first on 850 WFTL.