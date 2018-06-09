President Trump attends G7 Summit in Canada

Friday, President Trump arrived in Quebec, Canada met with World Leaders at the 2018 G7 Summit.

President Trump spoke at a press conference about the meeting Saturday before leaving early to depart to North Korea for the Singapore, Summit.

President Trump described the meeting as a success saying “we tackled a variety of issues and opportunities facing our nations,” citing trade as the top issue saying that the United States has been taken advantage of and that discussions of fair trading practices were heavily discussed, as well as the issue of heavy migration and the threat it poses.

However, news outlets are describing the meeting as unsuccessful insinuating some allies are still infuriated with Trump’s new tariff’s.

As well as taking offense to the President’s comments about inviting Russia to the Summit.

Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un are set to meet Tuesday.

