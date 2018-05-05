President Trump hints at release of American prisoners held in North Korea ahead of summit

Wednesday, Donald Trump hinted via Twitter that three American prisoners held in North Korean labor camps might be released.

As everybody is aware, the past Administration has long been asking for three hostages to be released from a North Korean Labor camp, but to no avail. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Friday, the President took it a step further when talking to Fox News about the summit with North Korea and the three American prisoners.

“We’re having very substantive with North Korea, and a lot of things have already happened with respect to the hostages,” said Trump. “I think you’re going to see very good things.”

Additionally, Trump confirmed that a date and location for the summit has been set and will be announced soon.

The three American citizens held in North Korea include Kim Hak-Song, also known as Jin Xue Song; Tony Kim, also known as Kim Sang-Duk; and Kim Dong-Chul, were reportedly moved to a hotel ahead of their potential release.

