President Trump says he might pardon late boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

President Trump says he is considering a posthumous pardon for Muhammad Ali. The boxing great was convicted in 1967 after refusing to serve in Vietnam. https://t.co/NuE4B7qkkS pic.twitter.com/xl0qrqow4Q — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 8, 2018

Trump told reporters, as he was about to leave for the G7 summit in Quebec, that his administration is currently preparing recommendations over the case.

The three-time heavyweight champ was convicted in 1967 of refusing to report for military duty after he was drafted to serve in the Vietnam War.

Ali was convicted in 1967 of draft evasion. The Supreme Court would overturn his conviction in 1971. Ali died June 3, 2016.

Trump said he was considering a number of other pardons too and said that the pardoning power was “a beautiful thing” for presidents.

Earlier this week, Trump commuted the life sentence for Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense, after a high-profile campaign for clemency by reality television star Kim Kardashian West.

Last week, Trump pardoned conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. He also floated potentially commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoning Martha Stewart.

In May, Trump granted a posthumous pardon to Jack Johnson, boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, after being urged to do so by “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone.

The post President Trump May Pardon Muhammad Ali Posthumously appeared first on 850 WFTL.