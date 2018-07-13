President Trump met the Queen of England Friday.

The President shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II today in a welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He then had tea with the queen.

Earlier, Trump adopted a soft tone on the issue of Britain’s exit from the EU or “Brexit.”

In a press conference, Trump remarked that “Whatever the British Prime Minister chooses to do is fine with America.”

President Trump also was able to sit in the same chair occupied once by late British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill.

Kim Darroch, the British ambassador, said officials took Mr. Trump’s reverence for Churchill into account while arranging the visit.

“We wanted to do something different for the president,” Mr. Darroch said. “We know that he is an enthusiast of Winston Churchill. He’s a big fan of the film ‘Darkest Hour,’ so we thought it would be nice to do a dinner for him at Blenheim Palace.”

.@POTUS sits in Winston Churchill’s chair as a guest of Prime Minister May at Chequers. pic.twitter.com/Wv2nrLMnQP — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 13, 2018

Mr. Trump began his visit to England on Thursday evening by having dinner at Blenheim Palace, the Oxfordshire birthplace and family home of Churchill.

The President and First Lady will head to Trump’s ancestral home, Scotland then on to Helsinki Finland to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The post President Trump Meets Queen Elizabeth II, Sits in Churchill’s Chair appeared first on 850 WFTL.