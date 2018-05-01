President Trump meets with heroes of Southwest flight 1380 at White House

Tuesday, President Trump welcomed pilot Tammie Jo Shults and the crew and passengers of Southwest Flight 1380 to the White House to commemorate their bravery.

On April 17th Southwest Airlines jet flight 1380 had to make an emergency landing after one of the plane’s engines blew apart causing Jennifer Riordan to be sucked out of the plane.

She later died as a result of the injuries she sustained during the accident.

President Trump took the time to honor Jennifer and send his prayers to her husband and her “two young beautiful daughters.”

