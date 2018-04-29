President Trump not a big fan of WHCD “entertainment”

On Sunday the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was called a “boring bust” by President Trump while advocating his Michigan rally.



President Trump’s tweet is below:

While Washington, Michigan, was a big success, Washington, D.C., just didn’t work. Everyone is talking about the fact that the White House Correspondents Dinner was a very big, boring bust…the so-called comedian really “bombed.” @greggutfeld should host next year! @PeteHegseth — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2018

The tweet was referencing Michelle Wolf, who was the after dinner entertainment, was gaudy with her “jokes” which seemed like a Comedy Central special rather than a sophisticated dinner party hosted by C-SPAN.

Many groaned at one joke delivery and quickly rebutted “Yeah, Should of done more research before you got me to do this.”

Wolf had some laughing, but more were left in silence as she blasted Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, mocking everything from the way she looks, her Southern culture and her work.

Another joke by host-comedian Michelle Wolf “It’s 2018 and I’m a woman, so you cannot shut me up, unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000,” this time aimed at Michael Cohen.

Just as he did in the year previous, Trump rallied supporters from a Republican-friendly district in Washington Township, Michigan, confirming he’d rather be there than the other Washington.

Trump asked “Is this better than that phony Washington White House Correspondents’ Dinner? Is this more fun?” with a response of a roar of cheers.

Here is the full video:

