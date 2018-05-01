President Trump Reacts to Mueller “Russian Witch Hunt” Questions Leaked to NY Times
President Trump is reacting to a report in the “New York Times” about the more than 40 questions special counsel Robert Mueller allegedly wants to ask him.

“The New York Times” obtained the list of questions, which revolve around the possibility that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election and whether the President obstructed justice. The President took to Twitter this morning and called the leak “disgraceful.”

He described it as a “Russian Witch Hunt”about a “made, up, phony crime, Collusion” and said the investigation had begun through illegally leaked classified information. The published questions address the firings of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

There are also questions about a Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

Trump denies any collusion with Russia and is calling for the special counsel to “wrap up” the investigation.

The Republican-led House Intel Committee released its report that it found no Russia collusion.

Read report here.

