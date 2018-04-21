President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 21, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Friday evening, President Trump took to Twitter to share a message from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The message Trump says is from Kim Jong Un, confirms that “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” also will “shut down a nuclear test sit in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.”

The President added that this is shows “Progress being made for all!”

This announcement proceeds a potential meeting between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un set to take place “in the next couple weeks.”

The post President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

Wheelchair user dies after Broward County judge ignores request for breathing treatment Morgan Freeman accused in open-court of sexual relationship with granddaughter Broward County Sheriff’s future is at stake Former TV actress busted for sex slave cult Watch Live: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral in Houston, Texas Local Caregiver Arrested for Restraining and Neglecting Elderly Patients
Comments