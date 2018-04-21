President Trump shares a message from Kim Jong Un

Friday evening, President Trump took to Twitter to share a message from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

A message from Kim Jong Un: “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.”

Also will “Shut down a nuclear test site in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.” Progress being made for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2018

The message Trump says is from Kim Jong Un, confirms that “North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles,” also will “shut down a nuclear test sit in the country’s Northern Side to prove the vow to suspend nuclear tests.”

The President added that this is shows “Progress being made for all!”

This announcement proceeds a potential meeting between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un set to take place “in the next couple weeks.”

