President Trump Signs Bill to End Shutdown

President Trump has signed the bill ending the latest government shutdown this morning.

The President tweeted “Just signed Bill. Our Military will now be stronger than ever before. We love and need our Military and gave them everything — and more. First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! ”

The two-year, bipartisan deal also raises the federal debt ceiling until March of next year.

The brief shutdown started when the government ran out of money at midnight.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul prompted the brief shutdown by delaying the Senate vote for hours in a protest over federal deficits.

The agreement passed early this morning will boost federal spending by almost $300-billion, and suspend the debt ceiling for a year.

Many Democrats were against the bill because it didn’t include immigration reform, and some Republicans were against the bill because of its huge spending increases.

The Republicans passed a tax bill in December that will add one-trillion dollars to the federal deficit in the next decade.

The new budget agreement provides government funding at current levels through March 23rd while lawmakers hammer out the details of a longer-term budget, which includes raising defense spending levels by 80-billion dollars and non-defense spending by $63-billion.

The bill also provides $90-billion in disaster assistance for states hit hard by hurricanes and wildfires.

It authorizes the sale of 100-million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve to pay for some of the new spending, and it raises customs and airport security fees over the next decade.

