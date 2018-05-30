President Trump speaks out about ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Wednesday, following the cancellation of the reboot for the hit series ‘Roseanne’ President Trump spoke out about the scandal surrounding the ABC series.

Trump’s Tweet wrote:

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

Trump called out Bob Iger of ABC for calling Valarie Jarrett to apologize for the scandal but made it a point that he never called “President Donald J. Trump” to apologize for all the “HORRIBLE” statements made and said about me on ABC.

The comedian apologized on Twitter after the cancellation and blamed the sleep aid Ambien and the late hour for her lack of judgment in posting the tweet.

