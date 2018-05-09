President Trump “threatens” the removal of news outlets media credentials over “fake news”

Wednesday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to suggest that many are now viewing as a threat.

In the early hours, Trump posted a Tweet that read, “The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”

The President suggested taking away news network’s press credentials over “negative” coverage, that he deems “fake.”

Reporters would no longer be able to cover the President if their press credentials were taken away.

According to reports, Trump’s latest “threat,” comes after several media outlets confirmed some of the claims made by adult-film star Stormy Daniels’s attorney Michael Avenatti on Tuesday about Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen.

Avenatti alleged that in the months after the 2016 election Cohen received $500,000 from a company run by a Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and claimed the funding could have been used to reimburse the $130,000 payment Cohen made to Daniels to stay quiet about her professed affair with Trump.

Trump is no stranger to controversy with the media on various occasions the President has spoken out about “injustices” of the media even coming up with the famous phrase “fake news.”

Additionally, he chose to boycott the 2018 White House Correspondence dinner which is traditionally attended by the President and covered by the news media.

Wednesday during the daily White House Press Briefing Sarah Sanders addressed the questions about Trump’s suggestion via Twitter saying the White House is one of the most “accessible” and they are “very committed to a free press,” adding, that “the press has a responsibility to put out accurate information.”

