President Trump to Sign Bill to End Shutdown

By 850 WFTL
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 6:03 AM

President Trump is expected to sign a bill ending the latest government shutdown this morning.

The Senate and House passed a massive bill that funds the government while greatly increasing spending for defense and domestic programs, including disaster aid and public health priorities.

The two-year, bipartisan deal also raises the federal debt ceiling until March of next year. The brief shutdown started when the government ran out of money at midnight, Eastern time.

