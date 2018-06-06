President Trump vs NFL, “Kneeling Protest Not Free Speech”
By 850 WFTL
Jun 6, 2018

President Trump verses the NFL doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Even though the league set a new rule forcing players to stand during the National Anthem while on the field, Trump doesn’t feel that’s good enough, since they left the door open to protesting players waiting in the locker room.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the President does not believe that the players’ right to protest is “an issue simply of free speech.”

According to Sanders, Trump says “It’s about respecting our national anthem and it’s about standing out of pride for that.”

On Tuesday, Trump held a “Celebration of America” event featuring the military band playing the National Anthem and “God Bless America” after cancelling the planned visit with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Has the conversation shifted from the original story? Should the protesting of the country be considered free speech?

