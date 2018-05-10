Three Americans held captive by North Korea are back home safe in the U.S.

Kim Hak-Song, Tony Kim, and Kim Dong-Chul landed at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington, DC, shortly after 2:30 a.m.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted the men as they came off the military medical plane that brought them home.

North Korea released the men to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday ahead of an upcoming meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

They were held for what North Korea calls hostile acts against the state.

One was arrested in 2015 and the other two were grabbed last year.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met briefly with the three freed men before their first steps back on American soil.

Their release was secured by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he visited the country to shore up the details of a planned summit between Kim Jong Un and President Trump.

Trump says he predicts that summit will be a success. The summit is planned for next month possibly in Singapore for one day with an option for a second day.

The post President Trump Welcomes Home Three NOKO Detainees appeared first on 850 WFTL.