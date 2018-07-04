President Trump wishes U.S. a happy Fourth of July
Wednesday, President Trump wished the nation a happy Fourth of July via Twitter.

The President then posted a second Fourth of July message via Twitter where he is featured.

“We are and will always be one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. Happy Fourth of July and God bless America!”

Happy Fourth of July, Mr. President!

