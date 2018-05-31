President Trump’s Net Worth Dropped $100 Million Last Year
In addition to taking a beating in the press, President Donald Trump is also taking a beating in the pocketbook.

Over the last 12 months, the net worth of President Donald Trump has dropped $100 million.

But don’t feel so sorry for the President, he’s still reportedly worth an estimated $2.8 billion.

According to Bloomberg, the drop is the second in two years. That is based on figures compiled by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index from lenders, property records, annual reports, market data and a May 16 financial disclosure.

Some of the loss in net worth for the President comes from his name being stripped away from buildings in Toronto, Manhattan and Panama.

The newest estimate of Trump’s wealth is the lowest since Bloomberg began tracking Trump’s wealth in 2015.

In the long term, Trump would have to benefit from his time in the White House. Right? Think about how much the President will make on his book deal someday.

