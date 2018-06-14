Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Confused by CBS Reporting That She is Quitting
It was “news” to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she is quitting her job. CBS News says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and deputy press secretary Raj Shah are getting ready for life after the White House. Sanders pushed back on the report, saying on Twitter that she loves her job and is honored to work for President Trump.

The CBS report also claimed deputy press secretary Raj Shah is plotting his departure. However, it says Shah hasn’t determined when he’ll leave.

