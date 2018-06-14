Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Confused by CBS Reporting That She is Quitting

It was “news” to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she is quitting her job. CBS News says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and deputy press secretary Raj Shah are getting ready for life after the White House. Sanders pushed back on the report, saying on Twitter that she loves her job and is honored to work for President Trump.

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

The CBS report also claimed deputy press secretary Raj Shah is plotting his departure. However, it says Shah hasn’t determined when he’ll leave.

