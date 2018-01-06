‘The Price Is Right’ contestant breaks all-time Plinko record

One very lucky contestant from The Price is Right won big when the show celebrated Plinko’s 35th anniversary on Jan. 3. In honor of Plinko’s anniversary, the game show increased the total amount of winnings on the board so that chips could land on $0, $350, $3,500 or $35,000. Contestant Ryan Glass’ winnings set a new Plinko record with a total of $39,200. Is Plinko one of your favorite ‘Price Is Right’ games?

