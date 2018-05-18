Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle, Halfway

Prince Charles has agreed to stand in for Meghan Markle’s dad on Saturday…but will only walk her halfway down the aisle, and will not formally give her away.

Kensington Palace said in a statement released Friday that Markle “has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.” The statement followed one on Thursday explaining father Thomas Markle would not be able to attend the wedding due to health issues. The Telegraph has the apparent mechanics of the walk: Markle will walk the first half of the aisle unaccompanied by an adult but surrounded by the children in her wedding party. Then Prince Charles will walk her the rest of the way..

A source tells People that part of the walk was the original “choreography.” What changes is what happens at the Quire, “which effectively marks the second half of the aisle,” per the Telegraph: She’ll take Prince Charles’ arm there. But he won’t formally give her away: The ceremony won’t include the question “Who giveth this woman to be married to this man?”

Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, will ride with Markle in the car to the chapel.

