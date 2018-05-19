Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially married!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Ben Birchhall/pool photo via AP)

Saturday, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle said I do and are now officially husband and wife!

The two exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony at St. Geroge’s Chapel at the Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests and as millions of people watched worldwide.

Oprah, Serena Williams, James Blunt, Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, and George and Amal Clooney were only some of the notable wedding attendees.

Prince Harry’s exes along with Markle’s Suits castmates were also attendees that captured the attention of many viewers.

Markle wore a classic style bridal gown designed by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller with three-quarter-length sleeves, an open bateau neckline and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau crown, as Prince Harry wore full military attire.

Isn't she lovely?😍💍 Meghan Markle in her custom Givenchy wedding dress. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/KdMEk2zl18 — ELLE South Africa (@ELLESouthAfrica) May 19, 2018

Markle was escorted to Windsor Castle by her mother, Doria Ragland and later the former actress was walked down the aisle by Prince Charles since her father Thomas Markle was unable to attend due to health reasons.

She then met her husband to be who could not hold back when he saw his beautiful bride telling Markle “You look amazing.”

The lovely ceremony had so many unforgettable moments including a reading from the late Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, and an inspiring sermon from Bishop Michael Curry who included quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Kingdom Choir and Karen Gibson also made their mark at the wedding with the song “Stand by me.”

Karen Gibson and @TheKingdomChoir sing "Stand by me" from the West End of the Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/4V1avJlY3K — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Following the ceremony, the crowd went wild as a traditional carriage took the two love-birds to a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by the queen.

Huge crowds line the streets of Windsor to greet newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their carriage procession through the town. https://t.co/9c7Q1NnHMS #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/P9RhjcSvbS — ABC News (@ABC) May 19, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly head back to London following the big day and plan to delay their honeymoon to immediately begin charity work and attend Prince Charles 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration, which will take place May 22.