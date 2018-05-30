Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Honeymoon in ‘Royal Retreat’ Cabin in Alberta

Plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s honeymoon seem to be underway as Canada’s Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge ordered some things that the resort doesn’t normally carry for the newlyweds.

The 6,000 ft “Outlook” cabin is known as the “Royal Retreat” and has been a vacation spot for many royals and celebrities including, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother who stayed there in 1939, and in June 2005 the current Queen and Prince Philip stayed at the resort.

Hollywood celebrities such as John Travolta, Bill Gates and Anthony Hopkins have all vacationed there, however, there is no word on when the new royal couple will arrive but British and Canadian security will be on hand prior and during their stay. Check out the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge video below. Is it fit for a “Royal Honeymoon”?

If you were a “royal” where would you want to vacation?