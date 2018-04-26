Prince Harry Has Asked Prince William to Be His Best Man

Choosing a best man for your wedding can sometimes be a hard decision. But not for Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace announced on Thursday that “Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle.”

Prince Harry is returning the favor as Prince William had asked him to serve as Best Man at his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Prince William joked back in January that he still hadn’t been asked and that it was a sensitive subject. But in Thursday’s statement, he says he is “honored to have been asked”.

