Prince Harry, aged 33, and Ms Meagan Markle, aged 36, are to marry in the spring He said the “stars were aligned” when they fell in love and he proposed over roast chicken Appearing for photos outside Kensington Palace earlier, Prince Harry said he was “thrilled” The couple secretly got engaged earlier this month The Queen and Prince Philip are “delighted for the couple” Ms Markle is an actress and humanitarian campaigner
Prince Harry And Megan Share Details About Their Romance
|
Nov 28, 2017 @ 6:01 AM