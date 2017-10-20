Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met the Queen to talk engagement!

Prince Harry took his lovely girlfriend Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace for a private meeting with the Queen and rumor has it the purpose of the meeting was to talk WEDDING!

Because Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne (soon to be sixth once Kate has her baby), Harry still must get permission from the Queen to wed. Sources say this shouldn’t be a problem claiming the Queen adores Harry and always says yes to his requests.

The pair arrived quietly in a blacked out Ford station wagon then were “whisked up to the Queen’s private sitting room” for the hour-long meeting.

Meghan would make history in many ways by marrying into the Royal family. She’s older than Harry, is an actress, was previously married and is half black. She breaks all the traditional molds except in regards to beauty- she’s stunning and will make a gorgeous princess.