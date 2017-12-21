Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release engagement photos

Royal Wedding update – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look very cute in their engagement photos.

The three pictures released by Kensington Palace show the couple in various states of bliss.

The first is highlighted by Markle wearing a sheer black gown as she flashes her engagement ring. The second is an up close shot of the couple as Markle caresses Harry’s face. The third shows the two walking around Windsor Castle.

We are still months away from the wedding. Harry and Markle will exchange vows in May.

What do you think of the pictures? Did you take engagement pictures when you got married?