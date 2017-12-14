Prince William and Prince Harry attend ‘Star Wars’ premiere

Prince William and Prince Harry stepped out in their formal best to attend the European premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

William and Harry were greeted by stormtroopers and BB-8 on the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall in London.

There are rumors that William and Harry have cameos in the movie as stormtroopers. John Boyega told BBC radio the rumors were true. The Princes were given stormtrooper helmets at the premiere. William appeared to jokingly chastise Boyega for spilling the secret.

Kensington Palace has refused to confirm whether the Royal brothers made an appearance in the movie.

Do you think people will analyze the movie to find William and Harry or will it be obvious?