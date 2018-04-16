The publishing deal was struck in 2016 for The Beautiful Ones and it was originally set for release last fall.
At the time of Prince’s death at age 57, he had submitted roughly 50 handwritten pages of material, which may be included in the book.
The Beautiful Ones is expected to go on sale for the 2018 holiday season.
What will be more interesting: Prince’s memoir or an unauthorized biography about his life?
Prince’s Memoir Finally Coming Out
