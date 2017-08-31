Prince’s sister says purple wasn’t even his favorite color

Say what??!? Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson claims purple wasn’t the legend’s favorite color. Before I go on…do you want to guess what his favorite color was?

It was orange. Full stop. Whaaaaatttt?? The superstar even has his own shade of purple named after him by the Pantone Color Institute not to mention his custom Yamaha purple piano and of course ‘Purple Rain’ where this obsession all began.

What are we going to do??? The ‘Purple One’ can’t become ‘The Orange One’ we already have one of those!!