A Private Dinner with Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have announced that the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is auctioning off a private dinner with Winslet and DiCaprio themselves at this years gala! Yes, dinner with Rose & Jack!!!!

The auction will be in St. Tropez, France tomorrow evening, so hurry up & get that credit card ready!

The winner will enjoy dinner in New York City in October or November. All of the money donated at the Gala will go to environmental causes, and the money going to the private dinner will go to campaign Winslet advocates that will help a young mother pay for her cancer treatment.