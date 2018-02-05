Producers may replace Mel B with Queen Latifah on America’s Got Talent

Mel B‘s time could be up as a judge on America’s Got Talent.

It is being reported that producers have lined-up Queen Latifah to replace the former Spice Girls.

Producers on the show are reportedly fed-up with Mel B’s constant demands combined with her huge salary.

In one episode the 42-year-old infamously threw a glass of water over Simon Cowell after he referred to her ‘train-wreck’ marriage. Your thoughts?