Producers may replace Mel B with Queen Latifah on America’s Got Talent

Mel B‘s time could be up as a judge on America’s Got Talent.
It is being reported that producers have lined-up Queen Latifah to replace the former Spice Girls.
Producers on the show are reportedly fed-up with Mel B’s constant demands combined with her huge salary.
In one episode the 42-year-old infamously threw a glass of water over Simon Cowell after he referred to her ‘train-wreck’ marriage. Your thoughts?
