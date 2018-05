What happens when you DO NOT PLAY the National Anthem? They didn’t play the national anthem before a high school softball game in Fresno, California on Friday . . . they’d already played it before a different game earlier in the tournament. The crowd booed after the announcement that there wouldn’t be an anthem . . . and decided to sing it ALL BY THEMSELVES!!! The tournament says it’s changing policy and the anthem will pl;ay BEFORE EVERY GAME!