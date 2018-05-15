PSL woman & her two dogs survive house-fire
By 850 WFTL
May 15, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

A female homeowner and two dogs survived a house fire in Port St. Lucie on Tuesday.

St. Lucie County Fire District spoke about the incident on their official Facebook page:

“At 12:36 pm, crews responded to a residential structure fire in the 200 block of SE Fallon Drive. The fire originated in the kitchen. The female owner and her two pups were out of the house prior to our arrival. Red Cross has been called to assist. No other information is available at this time.”

In the images above you can see the two animals being treated by Firefighters.

 

