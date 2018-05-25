Publix Halts Donations as MSD Students Host “Die-in” Protest at it’s Stores

Publix has decided to halt donations to NRA supporters after MSD High School survivors including David Hogg, staged a die-in protest at two of the supermarkets in Parkland, Florida.

Hogg hosted the die-in Friday at 4:00 p.m. because the supermarket chain donated to the gubernatorial campaign of Adam Putnam who is an NRA supporter. This morning students prepared for the protest by lying down inside chalk outlines in the parking lot of a Coral Springs Publix as well.

Hogg called Publix “an NRA sellout,” but the company pointed out that it has not given money directly to the National Rifle Association.

Early preps for a “die in” protest at Publix in Coral Springs. Chalk body outlines in the parking lot. Stoneman Douglas survivor & gun reform activist David Hogg calling for protests after Publix donated to Adam Putnam, a GOP gubernatorial candidate who is an NRA supporter. pic.twitter.com/oxs42TsOiq — Eric Yutzy (@EricYutzy) May 25, 2018

Hogg’s group called for both students and customers to lie down in front of cash registers in two Parkland Publix stores at 4 p.m. for 12 minutes which is the same amount of time investigators say the accused gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in February, killing 17 people.

Publix says it regrets that some of its political contributions have led to “an unintentional customer divide,” as has made the decision to halt its donations to the NRA as the “die-in” began to take place.

Die in going on right now inside Parkland Publix pic.twitter.com/hf3LbafFTN — Amy Lipman (@AmyLipman) May 25, 2018

