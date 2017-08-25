Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are a thing

Every fall we hit pumpkin overload. Now, Kit Kat has joined the insanity. Pumpkin pie flavored Kit Kats have been seen at various grocery chains across the country. They are described as “crisp wafers in a pumpkin pie flavored creme.” Get someone on the hunt for them. Previously, pumpkin flavored Kit Kats were only available in Japan. So glad they made it here!!!
Are you already tired of pumpkin flavored fall or are you ready for it to start???
Break me off a piece of that pumpkin pie, baby! 😍 New Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats! These were found at a Dillons, another store owned by Kroger. No word on other retailers yet but something of this magnitude should make it to other retailers too. It damn well better! Weird Kit Kats and pumpkin spice flavored things are basically the two reasons I exist. — Thank you @tmpap for sending in a photo, and then following my instructions to do a full blown photo shoot in the backyard. 💁🏻📸💯