Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats are a thing

Every fall we hit pumpkin overload. Now, Kit Kat has joined the insanity. Pumpkin pie flavored Kit Kats have been seen at various grocery chains across the country. They are described as “crisp wafers in a pumpkin pie flavored creme.” Get someone on the hunt for them. Previously, pumpkin flavored Kit Kats were only available in Japan. So glad they made it here!!!

Are you already tired of pumpkin flavored fall or are you ready for it to start???