Punxsutawney Phil Makes His 2018 Groundhog Day Prediction

It’s the weather prediction that you wait an entire year for from the rodent whose inner circle says is “100% accurate,” Punxsutawney Phil. Let’s go to the weather center where Phil is standing by with his Groundhog Day report.

Phil has looked at his charts and is ready to give his forecast. “I see my royal shadow; six more weeks to go,” says Punxsutawney Phil via his Groundhogese interpreter, which indicates we’ll have six more weeks of winter.

According to Penn Live Phil has been correct in his prediction 65 percent of the time, based on 117 years of available records. So keep your coats, hats, and gloves handy cause according to Phil winter is staying a little bit longer.

