Putnam under attack after report reveals no checks on weapons permits

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam is under attack this weekend by Democrats and gun control advocates, after The Tampa Bay Times revealed that one of his employees went for a year without conducting background checks for concealed weapons licenses.

Putnam’s office says that the employee in question was “immediately terminated” after the issue was discovered, and every application that may have been affected was then “thoroughly reviewed.”

The applications were dated from February 2016 to March 2017, according to a report from the Office of the Inspector General. The report says that during that timeframe, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services did not access the FBI’s crime database, officially called the “National Instant Criminal Background Check System,” because an employee could not log on to the system.

Putnam said in a statement, “Upon discovery of this former employee’s negligence in not conducting the further review required on 365 applications, we immediately completed full background checks on those 365 applications, which resulted in 291 revocations. The former employee was both deceitful and negligent, and we immediately launched an investigation and implemented safeguards to ensure this never happens again.”

Despite actions taken to address the incident, the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence, which is a national LGBTQ political organization that is focused on gun violence, said that the state could have issued concealed weapons licenses “to drug addicts, people with mental illness, and others who should be barred from owning a gun” as a result of the lack of a background check.

According to Jason Lindsay, executive director of the Pride Fund, “it’s inconceivable Putnam’s office could be so negligent, especially because the Pulse massacre in Orlando occurred during the same timeframe,” a reference to the June 2016 massacre at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, in which a gunman killed 49 people.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates such as Chris King and Jeff Greene also called on Putnam to resign as agriculture commissioner, and former Congresswoman Gwen Graham asked him to “drop out now” from the race for governor.

However, Marion Hammer, the NRA’s Florida lobbyist, counters that, “Democrats are having political seizures for the media again.”

As of May 31, more than 1.9 million concealed-weapons licenses had been issued in Florida.

The post Putnam under attack after report reveals no checks on weapons permits appeared first on 850 WFTL.