Queen Elizabeth Gifts Grandson and New Wife A Vacation Home

What did you receive as a wedding gift? Something for the kitchen? Maybe a bit of cash to start your newly married life? But when your Grandmother is the Queen of the Commonwealth, a waffle iron just won’t do.

Prince Harry and new wife Meghan Markle have been gifted York Cottage from Queen Elizabeth II. Her majesty already owns a home on the grounds of Sandringham Estate, and previously gifted her other grandson, Prince William, Anmer Hall after he married Kate Middleton.

York Cottage dates back to King Edward VII, who gave it to his son, the future King George V in 1893. The UK Metro points out that the cottage was formerly nicknamed “Bachelor Cottage” and is “said to resemble ‘three Merrie England pubs joined together'”.

What was the best wedding gift you received? How about the most ridiculous?