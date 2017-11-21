Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip release new portrait to mark 70th anniversary
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrated 70 years of marriage on Monday (Nov 20), becoming Britain’s first reigning couple to mark a platinum wedding anniversary.
The decades-spanning marriage of the Queen – the nation’s longest serving sovereign – has outlasted those of all prior British monarchs.
The royal couple will not hold any public events, but have invited family and friends to Windsor Castle for a private dinner on Monday evening, according to media reports.