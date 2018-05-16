Queen! In Concert! …On The Big Screen November 2nd!

Whoa, does this look amazing! I don’t think there is a person on the planet that doesn’t turn ANY Queen song up to 11!

“Bohemian Rhapsody” is the awesome biopic on Queen singer Freddie Mercury starring Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) that will hit the big screen November 11th. I can’t be the only person though to wonder – hey, why didn’t they get Russell Brand to be Freddie! HA!

The film was written by Anthony McCarten and focuses on a 15-year period from the formation of Queen and up to their performance at Live Aid in 1985, six years before Mercury’s death. The film stars Rami Malek as Mercury, with Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Lucy Boynton in supporting roles. Bryan Singer was originally hired to direct the film, but was fired for being absent from the production on multiple occasions and clashing with the cast and crew. Dexter Fletcher was hired shortly after to complete filming and post-production. Get more details on the film HERE!