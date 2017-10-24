That Was A Quick 9 Months!
By Jennifer Ross
|
Oct 24, 2017 @ 5:47 AM

Billy Joel is a DAD again!   Apparently,Billy’s wife, Alexis was a little farther along in her pregnancy than we were led to believe . . . because she had the baby on Sunday.  It’s a girl, and her name is Remy Anne Joel.  Billy is 68 and Alexis is 35.  This is their second child.  They also have a 2-year-old daughter named Della Rose. This is Billy’s third child.  He has a 31-year-old daughter named Alexa Ray Joel with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. And get this:  Alexa was in the delivery room with Billy when Alexis gave birth.

 

Comments