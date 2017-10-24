That Was A Quick 9 Months!

Billy Joel is a DAD again! Apparently,Billy’s wife, Alexis was a little farther along in her pregnancy than we were led to believe . . . because she had the baby on Sunday. It’s a girl, and her name is Remy Anne Joel. Billy is 68 and Alexis is 35. This is their second child. They also have a 2-year-old daughter named Della Rose. This is Billy’s third child. He has a 31-year-old daughter named Alexa Ray Joel with his second wife, Christie Brinkley. And get this: Alexa was in the delivery room with Billy when Alexis gave birth.