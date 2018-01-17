Quincy Jones to appear at “Man in the Mirror” tribute concert

Quincy Jones is confirmed to appear at a special concert paying tribute to Michael Jackson’s song “Man in the Mirror” on January 19. The event will be streamed live on YouTube. During the show, artists will have different adaptations of the famous song including the co-writer Siedah Garrett. “I love this song, I love your voice.” Siedah Garrett remembered Jackson saying to her when she delivered the song to Quincy and the King of Pop. “Man in the Mirror’ was released in 1988 and became Jackson’s fourth single from his “Bad” album to be number one on the charts. The song was also Grammy nominated in the Record of the Year category, but lost to the song “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

