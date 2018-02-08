Quincy Jones On The Beatles, Trump, Oprah & More

Just a few days before his 85th birthday producer and music icon Quincy Jones gave the most honest interview of the year for New York magazine. Giving music fans a look into the history of music and some of its greatest artists.

On The Beatles, Jones thought they were horrible musicians even going as far as calling them, “no playing mother******,” and singling out drummer Ringo Starr, who Q worked with on his solo album.

On Michael Jackson, Quincy says, “he stole a lot of songs,” and that he used to “kill” Jackson about his plastic surgery. He also spoke about Oprah and thinks that she shouldn’t run for president and that she doesn’t have the chops for the position.

The entire interview wasn’t negative though, when it came to music and musicians that excite him he mentioned the likes of Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith and Mark Ronson.

What did you think of Quincy Jones’ much talked about interview? Haven’t ready it yet? Well then, click here!